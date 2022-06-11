Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 101,846 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,846 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.