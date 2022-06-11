KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,745.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $379,889.67 and approximately $19,745.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

