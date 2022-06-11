Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.77. Klabin shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,551 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1211 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

