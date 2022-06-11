Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,833.39

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,833.39 and approximately $81.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

