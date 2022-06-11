KMD Brands Limited (KMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 29th

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is a boost from KMD Brands’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Ozmosis, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

