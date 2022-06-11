Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on KNRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($88.17) to €75.00 ($80.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,810. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.