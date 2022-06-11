L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,666,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.