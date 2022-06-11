Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

