Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 561.9% in May

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE LEJU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,979. Leju has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

