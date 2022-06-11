Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 561.9% in May

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE LEJU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,979. Leju has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.