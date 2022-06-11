Lethean (LTHN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $296.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Lethean has a total market cap of $193,150.95 and $296.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,547.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.54 or 0.05309119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00180319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00548162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00569204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00062654 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003619 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars.

