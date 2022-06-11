LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LXXGF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,068. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.14 and a one year high of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.