Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.83.

LGND opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

