Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 80,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
