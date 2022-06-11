Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 80,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

