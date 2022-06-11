Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,516.18

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,516.18 ($19.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,030.76 ($12.92). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.06), with a volume of 128,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £636.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,508.38.

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($16.23) per share, with a total value of £19,994.80 ($25,056.14). Also, insider John Stephen Ions bought 42,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($15.66) per share, for a total transaction of £530,325 ($664,567.67). Insiders have acquired 44,438 shares of company stock worth $55,575,796 in the last ninety days.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

