Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

M stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Macy’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 573,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 497,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

