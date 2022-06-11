Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 4183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.