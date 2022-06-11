Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 102,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Makita has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

