Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,807 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

