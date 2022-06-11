Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

