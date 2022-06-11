MAPS Market Capitalization Hits $10.38 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. MAPS has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $367,020.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 43,756,683 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

