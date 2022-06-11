Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

