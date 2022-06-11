MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

MCFT traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,938. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

