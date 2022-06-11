Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 123,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $121.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $333.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.