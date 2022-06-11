Mather Group LLC. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.