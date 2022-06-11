Mather Group LLC. Has $964,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

GE stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

