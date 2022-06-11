Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

