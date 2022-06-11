Mather Group LLC. Purchases 844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.49 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.