MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regional Management worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

