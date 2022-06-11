MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 389 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.