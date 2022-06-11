MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 44.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 27.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

