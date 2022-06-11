MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

