MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

