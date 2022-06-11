MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 28,335 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5,883.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

