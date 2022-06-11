MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.60 and a 200-day moving average of $407.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

