MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ichor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

