McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

