McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

