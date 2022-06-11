MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.