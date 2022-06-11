MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.