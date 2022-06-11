MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $439.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

