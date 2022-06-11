MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

NYSE SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

