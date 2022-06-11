MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 11,798 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

