MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 14,423 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

