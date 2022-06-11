MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

