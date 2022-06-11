MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 33,327 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,327 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,165,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 874,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

