Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 31,530 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

CVX opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

