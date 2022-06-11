Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 70,305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.46 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

