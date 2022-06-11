Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 93,083 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

