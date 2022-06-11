Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,821 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,475,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

