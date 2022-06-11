Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $126,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average of $249.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

