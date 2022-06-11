Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $24.37 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.